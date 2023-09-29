Carnival books first profit since before COVID as revenue reached a record high

Carnival's stock rallied Friday, after the cruise operator booked its first quarterly profit since before the COVID pandemic. The stock CCL, +2.29% CCL, -1.29% rose 2.4% in morning trading toward a three-day win streak. The company swung to net income for the quarter to Aug. 31 of $1.

07 billion, or 79 cents a share, from a loss of $770 million, or 65 cents a share, in the same period a year ago.

Excluding nonrecurring items, the adjusted earnings per share of 86 cents, compared with a per-share loss of 58 cents last year, beat the FactSet consensus of 75 cents. The company had not reported a net profit since the quarter that ended in November 2019, according to FactSet data, while the adjusted profit was the first since the quarter that ended February 2020.

Revenue grew 59.2% to $6.85 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $6.71 billion, as passenger ticket revenue rose 75.2% to $4.55 billion and onboard and other revenue increased 34.9% to $2.31 billion. headtopics.com

“The outperformance was driven by strength in demand, with both our North America and Australia segment and Europe segment equally outperforming expectations,” said Chief Executive Josh Weinstein.

Booking volumes continued at “significantly elevated levels,” Carnival said, as the company set a new third-quarter record for total bookings.

“We are maintaining strong momentum and continuing to build demand through our improved commercial execution,” CEO Weinstein said. “Booking volumes during the quarter were running nearly 20 percent above 2019 levels and multiples of our capacity growth, which has continued into September.”

For the company’s fiscal 2023 outlook, the company revised lower its guidance range for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) to $4.10 billion to $4.20 billion from $4.10 billion to $4.25 billion.

The company said 2023 adjusted cruise costs excluding fuel would be at “the high end” of June guidance, when it said costs would be 1.5 percentage points higher than March guidance.

The stock has slumped 13.9% over the past three months but has soared 83.4% year to date. In comparison, the S&P 500 index SPX has slipped 1.5% in the past three months, but has gained 12.7% this year.