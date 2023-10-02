Carnegie Diner supporting students; Table at 3 bringing back brunch

Oct. 02, 2023, 11:17 a.m.Carnegie Diner & Cafe in Secaucus will be selling pumpkins to benefit local students and youth. All pumpkin sales earnings will be donated to the S.A.I.L (Service Activities Involvement Leadership) Club, which consists of approximately 125 students from grades 9 through 12.
In an effort to support the community, Carnegie Diner & Cafe will become a sprawling autumn hotspot this season, selling pumpkins to benefit students in Secaucus.
