Carnegie Diner supporting students; Table at 3 bringing back brunch

Oct. 02, 2023, 11:17 a.m.Carnegie Diner & Cafe in Secaucus will be selling pumpkins to benefit local students and youth. All pumpkin sales earnings will be donated to the S.A.I.L (Service Activities Involvement Leadership) Club, which consists of approximately 125 students from grades 9 through 12.

In an effort to support the community, Carnegie Diner & Cafe will become a sprawling autumn hotspot this season, selling pumpkins to benefit students in Secaucus.

Read more:

njdotcom »

Order Up Some Drinks At Luke's Diner And I'll Reveal Your 'Gilmore Girls' TwinI need coffee in an I.V., NOW! ☕️

Rep. Johnson to Newsmax: Biden 'Absent at the Table' on ShutdownPresident Joe Biden is 'absent at the table' for discussions on the spending bill and the looming potential government shutdown, and he's 'basically threatened to veto everything we've tried to do in governing,' Rep. Bill Johnson said on Newsmax Saturday.

Pixel Cafe Receives New Trailer With Original SoundtrackBaltoro Games has released a new trailer for their upcoming game Pixel Cafe, showcasing new music from the game's soundtrack.

Rep. Johnson to Newsmax: Biden 'Absent at the Table' on ShutdownPresident Joe Biden is 'absent at the table' for discussions on the spending bill and the looming potential government shutdown, and he's 'basically threatened to veto everything we've tried to do in governing,' Rep. Bill Johnson said on Newsmax on Saturday.

Vatican Assembly Puts the Church’s Most Sensitive Issues on the TablePope Francis’ calls for open-minded discussion will be tested this week as bishops meet with lay people, including women, to debate topics such as married priests and the blessing of gay couples.

Oct. 02, 2023, 11:17 a.m.Carnegie Diner & Cafe in Secaucus will be selling pumpkins to benefit local students and youth. All pumpkin sales earnings will be donated to the S.A.I.L (Service Activities Involvement Leadership) Club, which consists of approximately 125 students from grades 9 through 12.Carnegie Diner & Cafe pumpkin patch will support Secaucus students

In an effort to support the community, Carnegie Diner & Cafe will become a sprawling autumn hotspot this season, selling pumpkins to benefit students in Secaucus.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.