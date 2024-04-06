Carmelo Hayes vs Trick Williams: NXT Stand & Deliver Main Event

It was finally time for the main event of WWE NXT Stand & Deliver , and the spotlight was on the heated rivalry between Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams . In NXT 's longest-standing story, the former brothers-in-arms have become heated enemies over the past few months, and it was time for someone to emerge as the victor. The match was as heated as you would expect, and Hayes pulled out all the stops to take Williams down, including chair shots and low blows.
There was even a second referee needed before the match came to a close. Ultimately though it was Williams standing tall as the winner, resulting in a well-earned moment for the fan favorite. The bad blood between the two was evident from the very start of the match, with Hayes taunting Williams early on and Williams making Hayes pay for the insult. The match soon left the ring and entered the crowd, with Hayes knocking Williams to the floor and launching from the top of a barricade and attacking him
