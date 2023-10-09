Carmelo Anthony's 'full-circle moment' with son Kiyan at USA Basketball minicamp

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Kiyan Anthony, the son of 19-year NBA veteran Carmelo Anthony, is coming off a breakout summer after playing up a division in the 17-under group during Nike’s Peach Jam. This past weekend, the 6-foot-4 point guard was one of 84 high school players invited to participate in the USA Basketball minicamp at the U.S. Olympic Training Center.

“It really is a full-circle moment,” Kiyan told Yahoo Sports. “I remember going to London for the Olympics and now me being here and having a chance to go overseas , we have a chance to make history. Even me being here for the minicamp, he was here 20-plus years ago, so it’s just such a blessing.

"Thinking back to 2001 when I was on this court starting out as a 15, 16-year-old kid, the history I have with USA Basketball and Team USA, it brings it back full circle,"."I can sit on the other side and be a father, be a parent and just encourage the kids. I'm a fan of a lot of these kids anyway. headtopics.com

“I’m just hoping to show NBA scouts that are here continued growth to my overall game,” Kiyan said. “I just turned 16 and I was playing up in the 17-under division at Peach Jam. I played well and just to look over at the sidelines and see 30 or so NBA scouts and college coaches watching me was crazy.

Carmelo still works out with longtime NBA trainer Chris Brickley and this past summer, Kiyan joined the rigorous training sessions with his dad. "The whole recruiting process is good and my options are still all the way open," Kiyan said."I feel like everyone does think I’m going to go to Syracuse, but that’s not the case. Syracuse is definitely an option and a school I like, but I’m going to go to the best place for me. headtopics.com

Kiyan is one of several players with a familiar last name that NBA fans will recognize as he navigates his way through his high school career.

