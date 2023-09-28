CarMax's stock slides 6.5% after earnings reflect pressures on used car industry

CarMax posted earnings that were lower than a year ago as the CEO said the used car sector remains under pressure. Richmond, Va.-based CarMax had net income of $118.6 million, or 75 cents a share, for the quarter through Aug. 31, down from $125.9 million, or 79 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Sales fell to $7.074 billion from $8.

145 billion a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 75 cents and sales of $7.024 billion.

“We continue to drive sequential improvements in our business despite persistent widespread pressures across the used car industry,” CEO Bill Nash said in a statement. Combined retail and wholesale used vehicle unit sales fell 9% to 342,662. Online retail sales accounted for 14% of retail unit sales, up from 11% a year ago.

The stock has gained 31% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 11.3%. (More to come)