Carmakers apply for French EV subsidies under more stringent rules

Amid fierce competition in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, the environmental score of each model will be based on the whole production cycle, factoring in carbon emissions for the transportation of the cars and the material and energy sources used to build them.

The score, automatically calculated by a dedicated online platform, is likely to rule out most models built in Asia, even if they are some of the most widely sold electric cars in France, a government source said.

"If there are vehicles produced in Asia which are very light, which are relatively virtuous, perhaps they could remain eligible (for the subsidies), we think that there are at least a few of them, however it will clearly not be the majority," the source said last month. headtopics.com

Tesla's Model Y and Model 3, and the Dacia Spring are among the EV models most sold in France, and they are built in China, as is the increasingly popular MG4, built by China's SAIC group. The government subsidy for electric cars stands at 5,000 euros ($5,270) for most households, and 7,000 for poorer ones.Chinese electric vehicle (EV) startup WM Motor has filed for bankruptcy, according to the national enterprise bankruptcy information disclosure platform.

Read more:

Reuters »

Mack Trucks workers go on strike as labor unrest drags on at Detroit automakersMore auto workers are on strike after union members rejected a tentative five-year contract with Mack Trucks.

US automakers increase strike layoffs by more than 800Chrysler-parent Stellantis (STLAM.MI) said on Monday it is laying off another 570 workers and General Motors (GM.N) announced cuts of nearly 200 employee due to the United Auto Workers strike.

PM Update: Showers around this evening, nicer TuesdayPatchy fog may also form late tonight and last into early morning. Sunshine dominates with near 70 for highs tomorrow.

Today’s ‘Connections’ Answers And Hints For Tuesday, October 10I write about the art, business and culture of video games at Forbes, with a focus on Overwatch 2. I also cover casual word games. Along with my work at Forbes, I'm a contributing reporter at Engadget. In addition to games, I write about tech, film, TV and the internet. My work has appeared on Tom's Guide, The Daily Dot, TechNewsWorld, The Daily Beast and Paste, among others. I'm a Scottish expat who lives in Canada. You can email me kris[at]krisholt[dot]net and follow me on Twitter krisholt

'Luz de las Naciones' ticket reservations begin TuesdayTickets for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' annual celebration of Latin American culture, 'Luz de las Naciones,' can be reserved beginning Tuesday.

Space shuttle's rockets will be trucked through SoCal roads Tuesday and WednesdayThe last big transport of shuttle equipment to the California Science Center will traverse seven freeways to be installed at a 20-story museum exhibit.