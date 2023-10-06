The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Carlson’s crew will work the NL series between Atlanta and Philadelphia and open with Brian O’Nora behind the plate, Ben May at first, Carlson at second, David Rackley at third, Chris Guccione in left and Ramon De Jesus in right.

Umpires rotate from right field to left and then clockwise around the bases starting at third, meaning an umpire who is in left field for the opener would be behind the plate for a potential Game 5. Márquez’s crew will work the AL series between Baltimore and Texas and start with Lance Barrett behind the plate, John Libka at first, Márquez at second, Cory Blaser at third, Quinn Wolcott in left and Nic Lentz in right. headtopics.com

Tichenor’s crew will work the NL series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona and open with Vic Carapazza behind the plate, Gabe Morales at first, Tichenor at second, Will Little at third, Jim Wolf in left and Ryan Additon in right.Nestor Ceja, Bruce Dreckman, Junior Valentine and Chad Whitson will be the replay umpires at the video center in the commissioner’s office.

