Carlsbad Police Officer Identified After Shooting at Suspect

A Carlsbad police officer identified as Michael McKinney was attacked by a suspect with a skateboard. McKinney, who has eight years of law enforcement experience, was driving when a rock shattered his spotlight and damaged his windshield.

As he inspected the damage with a supervisor, the suspect assaulted him with a skateboard. McKinney fired three shots at the suspect but missed.

Carlsbad Police Officer Suspect Skateboard Shooting

