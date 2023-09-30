Carlos Rodon ‘remorseful’ after turning back on coach Matt Blake during ugly start

The Yankees knew they were getting a feisty competitor when they signed Carlos Rodon to a six-year, $162 million contract last December. That went for good times and in bad, but Rodon has had more opportunities for the latter in his brutal first season with the team. Twice this year, Rodon’s fiery nature has bubbled over into a negative confrontation on the field during a start.

when he blew a kiss to a jeering fan at Angel Stadium

in July as he walked off the mound after the second inning of a game he was losing 4-0. Then came Friday night, Rodon’s last start of the season, when he turned his back on pitching coach Matt Blake during a mound visit just six batters into the game.over as he failed to record an outThat led to a meeting on Saturday in which Rodon apologized to Blake and the two hashed out the situation. New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon, right, waits as catcher Austin Wells, left, walks to the mound before Rodon was removed during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Sept. 29.Yankees’ Carlos Rodon allows eight runs without recording an out in loss

