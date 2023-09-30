Carlos Rodón admits he turned his back on Yankees pitching coach during disaster start: 'Really embarrassing'

Carlos Rodón had a year to forget in his first season with the New York Yankees. After signing a six-year, $162 million deal with the team in the offseason, Rodón was limited by injuries, and made just 13 starts. The visit came after Rodón already gave up four runs. Blake came out to chat with Rodón after two more hitters reached base.

Rodón initially appeared to entertain Blake before turning away and gesturing for Blake to go back to the dugout. The two briefly had a face-to-face conversation before Blake left the mound.

Following the contest, Rodón said he was,"Not in the right mind" and took the blame for how he acted during the mound visit. Rodón and Yankees manager Aaron Boone also had a lengthy conversation behind closed doors after the game ended, per The Athletic.

Blake was reached by The Athletic early Saturday, and said he had not spoken to Rodón about the incident. Blake said he did not interpret Rodón's actions as a"personal attack," but added,"You can't act like that" and,"We can't have that happen again." headtopics.com

Boone said he wanted to gather more information about the dustup, but said his first take was that Rodón's actions were disrespectful.

