Carlos Correa stars against former team as Twins beat Astros 6-2 in Game 2 to tie ALDS

Minnesota Twins’ Carlos Correa celebrates after a RBI-double against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game 2 of an American League Division Series baseball game in Houston, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.

Kyle Farmer hit a two-run homer for the Twins, who bounced back nicely after losing 6-4 in the series opener on Saturday night.Correa, an October star for so many years in Houston, has returned to the postseason with a vengeance after lamenting how much he missed the playoffs when Minnesota stumbled last year in his first season with the Twins.

Correa has eight hits and four RBIs in four games this postseason, helping the Twins to three playoff wins. López pitched a gem after leading the Twins to the victory in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series. He yielded six hits and struck out seven while lowering his ERA to 0.71 this postseason., cut the lead to 6-2 with a two-run shot in the eighth inning. But Jhoan Duran pitched a perfect ninth for Minnesota. headtopics.com

