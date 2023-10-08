Carlos Correa hits a two-run single, extending the Twins' lead over the Astros

FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.

Correa where he's supposed to be, leading Twins against Astros in ALDSCarlos Correa’s path to a second season with the Minnesota Twins was a circuitous one that included him almost signing with both the Giants and the Mets. As the star shortstop prepared to lead the Twi

ALDS Game 1: Astros host Correa, Twins, but with higher stakesABC13 is your source for breaking news from Houston and the surrounding neighborhoods. Watch live streaming video and stay updated on Houston news.

Houston Astros ALDS Game 1: Astros win 6-4 against Minnesota TwinsThe Houston Astros have taken a 1-0 lead in the American League Division Series after winning Game 1 against the Minnesota Twins!

Carlos Correa still a fan favorite in Houston — just don’t ask the AstrosSuperstar shortstop Carlos Correa remains beloved in Houston. But he and his former teammates are keeping respectful distance as they battle in the ALDS.

Twins SS Carlos Correa out to spoil former team's seasonitemprop=description content=Twins SS Carlos Correa out to spoil former team's season

Houston Astros host the Minnesota Twins in ALDS Game 1The Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins on Saturday in Game 1 of the ALDS.