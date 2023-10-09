Carley Shimkus dishes on ‘Cooking with Friends,’ the latest offering from Fox News Books

'Cooking with Friends,' the latest offering from Fox News Books, allows Carley Shimkus to step out of the studio and into your kitchen – and she's bringing her friends. '’Cooking with Friends’ is a compilation of recipes from everybody on Fox News, all your favorite people that you see on TV,' Shimkus told Fox News Digital.

So, my mom's recipe is… something that I grew up eating a lot is in the book, and it's rice and beans with a side of corned beef, which is my favorite thing to eat growing up, a very traditional Puerto Rican dish,' Shimkus explained. 'My dad loves to cook, too. He's Lithuanian, but the recipe that he decided to share is linguine and clam sauce.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Hamas Launches Large-Scale Attack on Israel, Netanyahu Declares Country “At War”See multiple perspectives from Associated Press, Newsweek, and Fox News (Online News) at AllSides.com.

'Last Week Tonight': John Oliver Throws Darts At Former Fox News Host Tucker CarlsonJohn Oliver was back at it again with Last Week Tonight on Max and threw some darts at frequent target Tucker Carlson. The former Fox News host caught some strays from the comedian amid a discussio…

Fox News Host Confronts Ron DeSantis on Florida 'Banning Books''There has not been a single book that has been banned in the state of Florida, that is a media hoax,' DeSantis said.

Kevin McCarthy is done, Blinken is blue, and more from Fox News OpinionRead the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Vaunted Israeli intelligence agency blindsided by Hamas attack: reportsFOX News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin details the significance of the timing of Hamas' attack on Israel on 'FOX News Live.'

Iran helped plan Hamas attack on Israel, gave green light last week: reportFOX News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin details the significance of the timing of Hamas' attack on Israel on 'FOX News Live.'