Carlee Russell found guilty on kidnapping hoax charges

Bishop recommended one year in jail and $17,874 in restitution. He also recommended two fines of $831 each, according to the news outlet. on the evening of July 13, saying that she saw a child clad in a diaper on the side of the road on Interstate 459 near Hoover, Alabama. She returned to her home two days later.

Russell said that on the night of her alleged disappearance, a man emerged from nearby trees after she exited her vehicle to check on the baby.

“There’s no need of having a trial here, knowing their position,’’ Anthony told the news outlet. “We have stipulated and appealed the case and it will start anew in the Bessemer Circuit Court.”“If you can find where someone was put in jail for that, bring the file to me and I’ll look at it,’’ Anthony told AL.com. “Generally, they’re not put in jail. headtopics.com

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Alabama judge issues ruling in Carlee Russell hoax caseAn Alabama judge on Wednesday found Carlee Russell guilty on two misdemeanor charges after she faked being abducted in July, but she will appeal.

Carlee Russell found guilty on two misdemeanor chargesCarlee Russell has pleaded guilty of two misdemeanor charges after staging a kidnapping & gaining national attention resulting in a large scale search

Carlee Russell found guilty in faked Hoover abduction: Judge recommends year in jail, $18,000 restitutionGet Alabama latest news. Find photos and videos, comment on the news, and join the forum discussions at al.com

Carlee Russell found guilty on 2 misdemeanor charges related to kidnapping hoaxCarlee Russell, 26, will appear in Hoover Municipal Court Wednesday. She’s charged with 2 Class A misdemeanor counts for what police describe as a staged kidnapping in July. Russell is charged with false reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting an incident. The Alabama Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

Carlee Russell found guilty on 2 misdemeanor charges related to kidnapping hoaxOn July 13, Russell called 911 and reported she saw a toddler walking along the side of I-459 in Alabama.

Carlee Russell Found After Going Missing for 3 DaysJust-released surveillance video might give clues as to the whereabout of missing Alabama woman Carlee Russell.