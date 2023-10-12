Carlee Russell, accused of kidnapping hoax, will appeal after guilty verdict

A municipal judge on Wednesday found Russell guilty of two misdemeanor charges. The ruling came after Russell's attorneys agreed to"stipulate and appeal" the case, moving the case to circuit court.

A municipal judge on Wednesday found Carlee Russell, 26, guilty of misdemeanor charges of false reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting an incident. The guilty judgement came after Russell's attorneys agreed to"stipulate and appeal" the case — a legal maneuver to move the case to circuit court where proceedings will start anew.

Flanked by her family and attorneys, Russell made her first court appearance Wednesday amid a heavy media presence, news outlets reported. "We've requested a jury trial. That gives us an opportunity between now and then to explore all of our options and to try to work something out with the prosecution that does not involve jail time but does involve a fair restitution amount," Jaffe said. headtopics.com

"We don't think jail time for a first-offender with a class A misdemeanor is reasonable because that just doesn't happen," Jaffe said. Russell disappeared on July 13 after calling 911 to report a toddler beside a stretch of interstate. She returned home two days later and told police she had been abducted and forced into a vehicle. Police began quickly casting doubt on Russell's story. Her attorney had issued a statement through police acknowledging there had been no kidnapping and that she never saw a toddler.

Read more:

NPR »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Carlee Russell’s staged I-459 kidnapping case heads to Hoover court todayGet Alabama latest news. Find photos and videos, comment on the news, and join the forum discussions at al.com

Carlee Russell, woman who fabricated kidnapping story, to make first court appearanceAccording to representatives with the Hoover Municipal Court, this will be a pretrial hearing.

Carlee Russell to appear in court over kidnapping hoaxCarlee Russell, 26, will appear in Hoover Municipal Court Wednesday. She’s charged with 2 Class A misdemeanor counts for what police describe as a staged kidnapping in July. Russell is charged with false reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting an incident. The Alabama Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

Carlee Russell found guilty in faked Hoover abduction: Judge recommends year in jail, $18,000 restitutionGet Alabama latest news. Find photos and videos, comment on the news, and join the forum discussions at al.com

Carlee Russell found guilty on 2 misdemeanor charges related to kidnapping hoaxCarlee Russell, 26, will appear in Hoover Municipal Court Wednesday. She’s charged with 2 Class A misdemeanor counts for what police describe as a staged kidnapping in July. Russell is charged with false reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting an incident. The Alabama Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

Carlee Russell found guilty on 2 misdemeanor charges related to kidnapping hoaxOn July 13, Russell called 911 and reported she saw a toddler walking along the side of I-459 in Alabama.