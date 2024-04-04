Cargo Ship Collides with Key Bridge in Baltimore

The cargo ship called "Dali" crashed into the Key Bridge in Baltimore , collapsing the bridge into the Patapsco River . (NTSB) Amidst the chaos and destruction after the March 26 collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge , crews from Prince George's County stepped up without hesitation. The members of the county's Special Operation Division ’s Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Team will be recognized Thursday morning for their efforts while responding to the collapse. Provided by the U.S.

Navy’s Naval Sea System Command (NAVSEA) revealed the dangers crews face as they work through the mangled metals at the bottom of the Patapsco River. Divers use an underwater sonar imaging tool known as CODA Octopus. NAVSEA said they "work in virtual darkness, because when lit, their view is similar to driving through a heavy snowfall at night with high-beam headlights on." Since the collapse, Maryland Gov

