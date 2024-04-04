Cargo Ship Collides with Bridge in Baltimore

Seconds before the container ship Dali hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore last week and tore it down, killing six construction workers, it crashed into four concrete dolphins. These dolphins are circular concrete constructions located near a bridge's central supports and are meant to divert vessels from colliding with the bridge. The Dali is located on the right side of the ship and is much smaller in size compared to the vessel.

Experts suggest that if the bridge had stronger collision-prevention structures, the accident could have been avoided

