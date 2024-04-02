Carey Mulligan to Star in 'The Ballad of Wallis Island'

Actress Carey Mulligan is set to star in the film 'The Ballad of Wallis Island', where she portrays a musician stuck on a remote island with her former bandmate and ex-lover. The film follows eccentric lottery winner Charles as he tries to reunite his favorite musical duo, Mortimer-McGwyer, despite their split many years ago.

When Mortimer and McGwyer are summoned to Charles' island for a private show, old tensions resurface and Charles desperately tries to salvage the situation for his dream gig. Directed and produced by James Griffiths, the film also stars Tom Basden, Tim Key, Sian Clifford, and Akemnji Ndifornyen. Carey Mulligan, Tom Basden, and Tim Key are among the executive producers

