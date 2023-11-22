Caretaker of Mobile Home Park Leaves Multimillion-Dollar Fortune to Community

Geoffrey Holt, the caretaker of a mobile home park in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, lived a simple life and was known for his unassuming nature. However, after his death, it was revealed that he was a multimillionaire who had given away all his wealth to his community.
