Caretaker of Mobile Home Park Leaves Multimillion-Dollar Fortune to Community

Geoffrey Holt, the caretaker of a mobile home park in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, lived a simple life and was known for his unassuming nature. However, after his death, it was revealed that he was a multimillionaire who had given away all his wealth to his community.





Caretaker of Mobile Home Park Leaves $3.8 Million Fortune to CommunityGeoffrey Holt, who wore threadbare clothes and rode around on his lawn mower, died earlier this year with a secret: He was a multimillionaire. His will had brief instructions: $3.8 million to the town of Hinsdale.

