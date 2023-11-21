Caretaker of Mobile Home Park Leaves $3 Million Fortune to Community

Geoffrey Holt, the caretaker of a mobile home park in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, lived a simple life. Unbeknownst to the residents, Holt was a multimillionaire who gave away his entire fortune to the community. Despite his wealth, Holt lived modestly and did odd jobs for others. His will instructed $3 million to be distributed among the town's residents.





