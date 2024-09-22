Cards Against Humanity Sues SpaceX Over Land Use Dispute

Game company Cards Against Humanity filed a lawsuit against billionaire Elon Musk 's SpaceX, claiming the spacecraft launch company of illegally trespassing on South Texas land and damaging vacant land the game company owns. The lawsuit accuses SpaceX of essentially treating the game company's property in Cameron County as its own for at least the past six months. The company is seeking $15 million in damages, including for the loss of vegetation on the land.

Machinery and piles of materials can now be seen at the property, photos included in the lawsuit show. In 2017, Cards Against Humanity created a crowd-funding campaign, CAH Saves America, to purchase land that would block the construction of a border wall former President Donald Trump proposed along Texas’ border with Mexico. The company said 150,000 people paid $15 each to protect a piece of land along the U.S.

Seven years ago, 150,000 people paid us $15 to protect a pristine parcel of land on the US-Mexico border from racist billionaire Donald Trump's very stupid wall," the company said on their website devoted to the lawsuit. "Unfortunately, an even richer, more racist billionaire⸺Elon Musk⸺snuck up on us from behind and completely f***** that land with gravel, tractors, and space garbage.

people gave us their hard-earned money, and in exchange we vowed to protect this land from racist billionaires and their dumb vanity projects," the company said on the website devoted to the lawsuit. Several people across South Texas have also expressed concerns about Musk’s encroachment on their properties, according to Reuters.

Spacex Cards Against Humanity Lawsuit Elon Musk Land Dispute

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxBusiness / 🏆 458. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cards Against Humanity files lawsuit against Elon Musk's SpaceX on allegations of trespassing in TexasCards Against Humanity has sued Elon Musk's SpaceX over claims it illegally trespassed on vacant land in South Texas that the game company owns.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Cards Against Humanity sues Musk's SpaceX over South Texas landCards Against Humanity, which bought land in South Texas in 2017, says Elon Musk's SpaceX has damaged its property and used it without permission.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Cards Against Humanity sues Musk’s SpaceX, says it trespassed on Texas landDavid Ingram is a tech reporter for NBC News.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Cards Against Humanity Sues Elon Musk’s SpaceX for Trespassing in Troll-Filled LawsuitCards Against Humanity originally purchased the property in 2017 to protect it from Donald Trump's border wall.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Cards Against Humanity sues Elon Musk’s SpaceX over alleged trespassing in TexasThe makers of Cards Against Humanity alleges SpaceX has essentially treated the game company’s property as its own for at least the past six months.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Cards Against Humanity sues Elon Musk's SpaceX over alleged trespassing in TexasThe maker of the popular party game Cards Against Humanity is accusing Elon Musk’s SpaceX of trespassing on and damaging a plot of vacant land the company owns in Texas

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »