Cards Against Humanity Sues SpaceX Over Land Use Dispute

Game company Cards Against Humanity filed a lawsuit against billionaire Elon Musk 's SpaceX, claiming the spacecraft launch company of illegally trespassing on South Texas land and damaging vacant land the game company owns. The lawsuit accuses SpaceX of essentially treating the game company's property in Cameron County as its own for at least the past six months. The company is seeking $15 million in damages, including for the loss of vegetation on the land.
Machinery and piles of materials can now be seen at the property, photos included in the lawsuit show. In 2017, Cards Against Humanity created a crowd-funding campaign, CAH Saves America, to purchase land that would block the construction of a border wall former President Donald Trump proposed along Texas’ border with Mexico. The company said 150,000 people paid $15 each to protect a piece of land along the U.S.
Seven years ago, 150,000 people paid us $15 to protect a pristine parcel of land on the US-Mexico border from racist billionaire Donald Trump's very stupid wall," the company said on their website devoted to the lawsuit. "Unfortunately, an even richer, more racist billionaire⸺Elon Musk⸺snuck up on us from behind and completely f***** that land with gravel, tractors, and space garbage.
people gave us their hard-earned money, and in exchange we vowed to protect this land from racist billionaires and their dumb vanity projects," the company said on the website devoted to the lawsuit. Several people across South Texas have also expressed concerns about Musk’s encroachment on their properties, according to Reuters.
