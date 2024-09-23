Cards Against Humanity Sues SpaceX Over Land Dispute In Texas

The maker of the popular party game Cards Against Humanity is accusing Elon Musk’s SpaceX of trespassing on and damaging a plot of vacant land the company owns in Texas.In a lawsuit filed this week at a Texas court, Cards Against Humanity alleges SpaceX has essentially treated the game company’s property — located in Cameron County — as its own for at least the past six months.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Cards Against Humanity, which is headquartered in Chicago, had purchased the plot of land in 2017 as part of what it said was a stunt to oppose former president Donald Trump’s efforts to build a border wall.The company said 150,000 people had each contributed $15 towards the effort.Over the years, Cards Against Humanity says the land has been maintained in its natural state.

