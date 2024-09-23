Cards Against Humanity Sues SpaceX Over Alleged Trespassing and Damage

The maker of the popular party game Cards Against Humanity is accusing Elon Musk's SpaceX of trespassing on and damaging a plot of vacant land the company owns in Texas.In a lawsuit filed this week at a Texas court, Cards Against Humanity alleges SpaceX has essentially treated the game company's property — located in Cameron County — as its own for at least the past six months.

RELATED STORY | Chechen warlord claims Elon Musk remotely disabled his new CybertruckCards Against Humanity, which is headquartered in Chicago, had purchased the plot of land in 2017 as part of what it said was a stunt to oppose former president Donald Trump's efforts to build a border wall.The company said 150,000 people had each contributed $15 towards the effort.Over the years, Cards Against Humanity says the land has been maintained in its natural state.

