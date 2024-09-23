Cards Against Humanity Sues SpaceX For Trespassing And Property Damage

The maker of the popular party game Cards Against Humanity is accusing Elon Musk's SpaceX.In a lawsuit filed this week at a Texas court, Cards Against Humanity alleges SpaceX has essentially treated the game company's property - located in Cameron County - as its own for at least the past six months.
The lawsuit said SpaceX, which had previously acquired other plots of land near the property, has placed construction materials, such as gravel, and other debris on the land without asking for permission to do so.Cards Against Humanity, which is headquartered in Chicago, had purchased the plot of land in 2017 as part of what it said was a stunt to oppose former president Donald Trump's efforts to build a border wall.
The company is asking for $15 million in damages, which it says includes a loss of vegetation on the land.
