Cards Against Humanity Sues SpaceX for $15 Million Over Alleged Trespassing

The game company Cards Against Humanity has sued SpaceX for $15 million, arguing that billionaire Elon Musk 's private space-exploration company illegally trespassed on private property in South Texas and damaged the land., filed last week in Cameron County state district court, alleges that SpaceX used land Cards Against Humanity owns three miles from the rocket company's launch site in Boca Chica as a construction-staging area without seeking permission.
Despite being fenced off and marked with a"No Trespassing" sign, Musk's venture began using it as a staging area without permission earlier this year, according to the suit. "In short, SpaceX has treated the Property as its own for at least six months without regard for property rights nor the safety of anyone entering what has become a worksite that is presumably governed by OSHA safety requirements," the filing states.
