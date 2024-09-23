Cards Against Humanity Sues SpaceX for $15 Million Over Alleged Trespassing

The game company Cards Against Humanity has sued SpaceX for $15 million, arguing that billionaire Elon Musk 's private space-exploration company illegally trespassed on private property in South Texas and damaged the land., filed last week in Cameron County state district court, alleges that SpaceX used land Cards Against Humanity owns three miles from the rocket company's launch site in Boca Chica as a construction-staging area without seeking permission.

Despite being fenced off and marked with a"No Trespassing" sign, Musk's venture began using it as a staging area without permission earlier this year, according to the suit. "In short, SpaceX has treated the Property as its own for at least six months without regard for property rights nor the safety of anyone entering what has become a worksite that is presumably governed by OSHA safety requirements," the filing states.

Spacex Cards Against Humanity Lawsuit Trespassing Elon Musk

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SAcurrent / 🏆 607. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cards Against Humanity files lawsuit against Elon Musk's SpaceX on allegations of trespassing in TexasCards Against Humanity has sued Elon Musk's SpaceX over claims it illegally trespassed on vacant land in South Texas that the game company owns.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Cards Against Humanity Sues SpaceX Over Alleged Land DamageCard Against Humanity alleges that Elon Musk's SpaceX has been trespassing on and damaging their vacant land in Texas for at least six months, placing construction materials and debris without permission.

Source: KTVU - 🏆 465. / 53 Read more »

Cards Against Humanity Sues SpaceX Over Texas Land DisputeGame company Cards Against Humanity has filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk's SpaceX, alleging trespassing and damage to a plot of vacant land they own in Texas. The lawsuit claims SpaceX has been using the land as its own for the past six months, placing construction materials and debris without permission.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

Cards Against Humanity sues Musk's SpaceX over South Texas landCards Against Humanity, which bought land in South Texas in 2017, says Elon Musk's SpaceX has damaged its property and used it without permission.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Cards Against Humanity sues Musk’s SpaceX, says it trespassed on Texas landDavid Ingram is a tech reporter for NBC News.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Cards Against Humanity Sues SpaceX For Trespassing And Property DamageThe popular party game maker alleges that SpaceX has treated its property in Cameron County as its own for at least six months, placing construction materials and debris without permission.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »