Cards Against Humanity Sues Elon Musk's SpaceX Over Property Damage

The card game company says Musk stole property it once bought to impede Donald Trump's border wall"without remorse or even explanation.

However, the land is just a few miles away from SpaceX’s Starbase launch site, and the company has begun constructing “large modern-looking buildings” nearby. Additionally, the lawsuit said SpaceX contractors have parked all over the card company’s land and stored construction equipment there without permission.

Spacex Cards Against Humanity Elon Musk Lawsuit Property Damage

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BuzzFeed / 🏆 730. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cards Against Humanity files lawsuit against Elon Musk's SpaceX on allegations of trespassing in TexasCards Against Humanity has sued Elon Musk's SpaceX over claims it illegally trespassed on vacant land in South Texas that the game company owns.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Chicago-based Cards Against Humanity files suit against Elon Musk's SpaceXThe maker of the popular party game Cards Against Humanity is accusing Elon Musk’s SpaceX of trespassing on and damaging a plot of vacant land the company…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Cards Against Humanity Sues Elon Musk's SpaceX Over Texas LandThe card game company says Musk stole property it once bought to impede Donald Trump's border wall 'without remorse or even explanation.'

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

Cards Against Humanity Sues Elon Musk’s SpaceX for Trespassing in Troll-Filled LawsuitCards Against Humanity originally purchased the property in 2017 to protect it from Donald Trump's border wall.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Cards Against Humanity sues Elon Musk’s SpaceX over alleged trespassing in TexasThe makers of Cards Against Humanity alleges SpaceX has essentially treated the game company’s property as its own for at least the past six months.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Cards Against Humanity Sues Elon Musk’s SpaceX “With Great Vengeance and Furious Anger” For Trespassing“He figured he could just dump his shit all over our gorgeous plot of land without asking,” the company wrote. “We said, ‘Go fuck yourself, Elon Musk. We’ll see you in court.’”

Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »