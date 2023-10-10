Cardinals still struggling to find ways to win

Arizona played hard, made some big plays and was disciplined for most of the afternoon, only to watch as Cincinnati’s superior talent win most of the one-on-one battles and force some key turnovers in the fourth quarter as the game slipped away.

"We are anxious to flip that script and we will flip the script," Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs said.Dobbs had a tough second half against the Bengals, finishing 15 of 32 passing for 166 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and one lost fumble.

It’s one reason Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase was able to have a huge game against the Cardinals, piling up a franchise-record 15 catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns."Obviously, as a defensive staff, myself being the leader of that, we didn’t do enough on that side," Gannon said. headtopics.com

"You can’t let their best player beat you and that’s what we just did. That falls solely on me, and we can’t let that happen again."The Cardinals fight. They fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter against the Bengals, only to score the next 14 points and briefly take the lead. Arizona then fell behind 24-14 in the second half before answering again.

Emari Demercado ran for his first NFL touchdown, scoring from 11 yards, to cut the Bengals’ lead to 24-20. "We’re competitive in every game we’re playing," Gannon said. "We’ve got to start winning some games."The secondary is struggling. Baker and Thompson are the team’s anchors and two of the team’s top defensive players. The Cardinals had almost no luck wrangling Chase, who seemed as if he was almost always open. headtopics.com

Demercado gave the Cardinals a lift after Conner left with his knee injury. The 24-year-old rookie ran for 45 yards on 10 carries, including his 11-yard touchdown.

