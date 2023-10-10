Cardinals place running back James Conner on injured reserve after knee injury vs. Bengals

from WED 11:00 AM MDT until WED 7:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo...

Conner’s injury likely means more time for rookie Emari Demercado, who ran for an 11-yard touchdown in the second half. It was Demercado’s first NFL touchdown. The team also claimed running back Tony Jones Jr., who was released by the Saints.

Cardinals place running back James Conner on injured reserve after knee injury vs. BengalsThe Arizona Cardinals have placed leading rusher James Conner on injured reserve following a knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. It’s another blow for the Cardinals, who already are missing franchise quarterback Kyler Murray and two-time All-Pro safety Budda Baker because of injuries. Conner currently ranks eighth in the NFL with 364 yards rushing and is averaging 5.4 yards per carry. The 28-year-old Conner appeared to get hurt near the end of the first half on Sunday. He tried to retur

Cardinals RB James Conner reportedly out multiple weeks with knee injuryThe Arizona Cardinals have been trying to keep their head above water while Kyler Murray finishes recovering from a torn ACL, but that's about to get a lot more difficult.

How Bengals receiver Chase helped make NFL history in win over CardinalsChase finished with 15 catches, 192 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Arizona.

Armstrong Williams Town HallHis nomination comes after the Bengals defeated the Cardinals 34-20 Sunday.

WATCH: Bengals celebrate victory over Cardinals in locker roomWatch the team celebrate its first road victory of the season in the locker room and see to whom head coach Zac Taylor gifted game balls.