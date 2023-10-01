Cardinals' Kyler Murray will likely remain on PUP list, still unable to practice: report

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.will likely remain on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list for a little longer.

According to a report from ESPN, Murray is eligible to move to theactive roster on Monday, but he is likely weeks away from being able to play and will therefore stay on the PUP list. Murray, the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has been sidelined since he suffered a torn right ACL during a December game against the New England Patriots.

Kyler Murray of the Cardinals warms up before kickoff against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 12, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona.If Murray remains on the PUP list after Monday, he likely won't return to action until sometime late in October., once a player has missed a minimum of four games on the PUP list, his team has five weeks to allow the injured player to start back practicing. Once the player returns to practice, the team has three weeks to decide whether to put him on the 53-man roster.

If a player misses his window to rejoin the active roster, he has to stay on the PUP list and miss the entire season.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, July 27, 2023.The Cardinals turned to veteran quarterback Joshua Dobbs through the first three games of the season. Dobbs was efficient in Week 3 and helped lift the Cardinals to an upset win over theCardinals quarterback Kyler Murray warms up before playing the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Nov. 27, 2022.Dobbs has taken care of the football this season and has yet to throw an interception. Despite only winning one game so far, the Cardinals have fought hard in their games this season with Dobbs under center.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon recently suggested that the team would exercise caution as it relates to Murray's possible return. "[We would] love to have him out there," Gannon said on Sept. 22."He's itching to be back, but we'll take that one day at a time."

In July, Murray said he did not know exactly when he would be back on the football field."I don’t have a timetable," he said.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.