Cardinals defeat Marlins in home opener

Nolan Gorman hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to give the St. Louis Cardinals an 8-5 win over the Miami Marlins in their home opener . Jake Burger hit two home runs for Miami, who are now 0-8 and off to the worst start in MLB since 2016.

Ivan Herrera hit his first career home run for St. Louis. Gorman's double in the seventh inning capped off a five-run rally and gave the Cardinals a 6-4 lead.

