Cardinal Ramazzini Calls for Social Justice During Religious Procession

Cuando más de 100 hombres que cargaban una elaborada “anda” de Jesús Nazareno del Consuelo se detuvieron frente a él, el cardenal Álvaro Ramazzini no tardó en pedir justicia social, el sello distintivo del ministerio de vanguardia que el obispo católico ejerce desde hace décadas.

Ramazzini argumenta que, mientras las personas no puedan encontrar empleos que les paguen lo suficiente para garantizar que ellos y sus familias puedan sobrevivir, seguirán embarcándose en viajes peligrosos, en los que redes criminales bien establecidas se aprovechan de ellos en el camino y sus derechos difícilmente son protegidos una vez que llegan a su destino.

