Cardi B's 'Okurrr' Featured in Pepsi Super Bowl Commercials

Hip-hop superstar Cardi B's iconic phrase 'Okurrr' was featured in several Pepsi Super Bowl commercials in 2019. This article takes a look back at the moment when Cardi B's phrase became legendary and explains its meaning. The Pepsi ad, featuring Cardi B, Steve Carell, Lil Jon, and more, showcased all the ways Pepsi is 'OK'.

