Cardi B annoyed by cleaned up versions of her songs: ‘Sounds like Kidz Bop’

The R-rated rapper ranted during her recent “Hot Ones” appearance. “I just did it practically two weeks ago, and I was so over it because it’s like — you know, my new song, I be like, ’N—, eat this ass like a plum.
'” She continued, “I’m doing the clean version, and it’s like, ‘Baby, eat it up like a plum,’ and it’s like, ‘No, you still can’t play that for pop radio’ or whatever.”
The final lyric changes that made the cut left a sour taste in her mouth. “I’m like, ‘Baby, eat these peaches and plums,’ and I was so over it,” she said. Cardi B attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.Cardi shares two kids with her husband, Offset: daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2.“That sounds so corny, like that sounds like Kidz Bop,” added the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, “But I have no choice, so, ‘Baby, eat these peaches and plums.'”
The Post has contacted reps for Cardi B for comment.