Cardi B and Offset’s Kids All Have Very ‘Different Styles'

Cardi B and Offset’s kids have a fashion mind of their own.
Cardi, 31, and Offset, 31 — who tied the knot in 2017 — opened up about their children’s personal fashion senses while celebrating UGG’s new Uggextreme Collection at the brand’s Feel House’s HBX party last week.
"So what do you think about our babies' style?" Cardi asked Offset in clip shared via UGG's TikTok on Wednesday, October 25. "Because I feel like they all have different style." Offset first praised their daughter Kulture, 5, for her "very pretty and very princess" style. "She has a lot of dresses. She already has this attitude about herself where she already knows how to walk like a model and she takes it seriously." He gushed, "She always wants to show me, 'Daddy look what I put together, look at this scarf I put on …' I feel like she can dress herself."
Cardi then admitted that it’s “hard for me to dress boys,” while referring to their 2-year-old son, Wave, and Offset’s sons Kody and Jordan, from previous relationships. “I remember this one time I was gonna buy Wave a hat and Offset was like ‘No,’” she recalled while laughing. “Whatever. I am trying!”
The 'WAP' rapper then touched on her step-daughter, Kalea, 8, who Offset shares with ex Shya L'amour. "I feel like Kalea, she's girly too but she's more like tomboy too," Cardi said, explaining, "I think it's because when the girls start reaching the age of 8 and 7, they start going more … punk rock, cool."
Offset agreed, noting that Kody, who he shares with ex Oriel Jamie, “loves dressing like me.” He explained that the 8-year-old always asks what Offset is wearing or if they “got it in my size.”