Carbonfuture to Host Second Annual Summit on Carbon Dioxide Removal

, the leading MRV Infrastructure provider for durable carbon removal, will host its second annual summit dedicated to carbon dioxide removal , in partnership with Reuters Events on June 13th in London. The invite-only summit aims to bring together industry leaders in the fast-growing approach to climate change .
“We are excited to contribute to the progress of the carbon removal industry by participating in Carbonfuture’s Carbon Removal Summit 2024. Puro.earth’s commitment to transparently certify only high-quality durable CDR aligns with Carbonfuture’s mission to build a digital Trust Infrastructure for durable carbon removal to accelerate the scaling of CDR,” said Puro CEO Antti Vihavainen.
The summit also signals a growing space for CDR in the larger conversation around sustainable business. Reuters Events announced the Carbon Removal Summit 2024 will serve as a thematic continuation of its flagship Responsible Business Europe 2024 . “We’re excited to host our second annual Carbon Removal Summit in London in partnership with Reuters Events. Investing in carbon removal is imperative for businesses committed to achieving net zero emissions.
Carbonfuture Summit Carbon Dioxide Removal CDR Climate Change
