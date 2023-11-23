Car Explosion Leaves 2 Dead at U.S.-Canada Border

A car explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the U.S. and Canada in Niagara Falls has left two people dead. The FBI Buffalo Field Office is investigating the incident, and local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies are coordinating their efforts. The bridge has been closed as a result of the explosion.





