Car Crash and Explosion at US-Canada Border Crossing

Investigators believe a New York man and his wife were the two people killed in a car that crashed and exploded at a US-Canada border crossing near Niagara Falls on Wednesday. The FBI sees no link to terrorism.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: ABC7NY » / 🏆 592. in US
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Jets without 2 key veterans vs. Giants. Opportunity for Xavier Gipson, Jason Brownlee?The New York Jets face the New York Giants on Sunday in New Jersey.
Source: njdotcom - 🏆 282. / 63 Read more »
CBS New York Investigates: MTA workers under attack in New York CityThe number of assaults on transit workers has been on the rise for at least the past four years.
Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »
Car crashes in the stationary train car in York CountyCrash occurred near Butterfly Commons Drive and Zion Road
Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »
Mets Hire Former Yankees Bench Coach as Next ManagerThe New York Mets are hiring the New York Yankees bench coach as their next manager.
Source: startelegram - 🏆 248. / 63 Read more »
New York man allegedly shoots 3 teen girls after tracking down relative's stolen carA man allegedly shot two 14-year-old girls and a 16-year-old girl after he found them inside his relative's stolen car in Syracuse.
Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »
New York man accused of shooting 3 teen girls found in relative's stolen carPolice in Syracuse, New York, arrested a man Sunday after authorities accused him of shooting three teenage girls who allegedly stole a car from the suspect's family member.
Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »