Thousands of captive-bred salmon smolt escape into wrong river. The truck carrying the fish overturned on a sharp corner and went over an embankment before rolling onto its roof. The crash happened alongside Lookingglass Creek , which feeds into the Grande Ronde River .

The driver suffered minor injuries but was otherwise safe. For 25,529 fish, on the other hand, the crash meant death.

