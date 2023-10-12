Captain Sandy Accuses This Below Deck Star Of Misogyny As Feud Escalates

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn isn't staying quiet about the misogyny she sees in her fellow Below Deck franchise star Captain Lee Rosbach. Captain Sandy, who is currently appearing on Below Deck Mediterranean season 8, hasn't been a fan of Captain Lee for the majority of her time in the franchise.

In a recent interview with TVInsider, Captain Sandy called Captain Lee out for the way he's directed his alleged misogyny at her through their years of knowing each other, saying, "Captain Lee from day one has never supported me. I think he is a man in a man’s world who doesn’t like a woman being a captain." Captain Sandy is "proud of what I do.

Why Are Captains Sandy & Lee Feuding? Although Captain Lee and Captain Sandy have been friendly in the past, their feud has been ongoing since they were both brought into the Below Deck franchise. It’s clear that the pair sees eye-to-eye as captains but don’t have much else in common outside of their shared love of the sea. headtopics.com

Although Sandy has made her position clear when it comes to Captain Lee, she doesn’t have to worry about him invading her space when it comes to Below Deck Med. Captain Sandy has been the sole captain since Below Deck Med season 2 and has provided an interesting alternate perspective on how super yacht captaining can be as a woman in an industry full of men.

