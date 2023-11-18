Captain Lee Rosbach and Carl Radke Form Friendship After Tragic Losses

Captain Lee Rosbach and Carl Radke have formed a friendship after both experiencing the loss of loved ones due to addiction. Lee's son Joshua died in 2019, while Carl's brother Curtis passed away in 2020. The Bravo stars connected and have supported each other through their difficult times.





🏆 42. usweekly » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Captain Lee Rosbach Officially Leaving Below Deck: Meet His Season 11 ReplacementCaptain Lee Rosbach is not returning to Below Deck following his season 10 health issues, but a familiar face is stepping in to replace the Bravo star for season 11. Watch the new trailer.

Source: enews - 🏆 42. / 55,44 Read more »

Paige DeSorbo Praises Captain Lee’s Comments About Carl and LindsayPaige DeSorbo exclusively told Us Weekly why she loved Captain Lee’s thoughts on Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's split

Source: usweekly - 🏆 42. / 55,44 Read more »

Captain Lee on Kyle Cooke's Role in Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke SplitCaptain Lee explained why he doesn't think Summer House's Kyle Cooke should weigh in on Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's broken engagement

Source: usweekly - 🏆 42. / 55,44 Read more »

'Below Deck' Season 11 Trailer: Captain Kerry Replaces Captain LeeThe 'Below Deck' season 11 trailer offered a glimpse at Captain Kerry's transition from 'Below Deck Adventure' after Captain Lee's departure

Source: usweekly - 🏆 42. / 55,44 Read more »

Carl Radke Has Regrets About How Lindsay Hubbard Engagement EndedCarl Radke addressed his decision to call off his wedding to Lindsay Hubbard in Us Weekly's exclusive clip from Captain Lee's 'Salty With Captain Lee' podcast

Source: usweekly - 🏆 42. / 55,44 Read more »

Kate Chastain: Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke Should’ve Gotten MarriedCaptain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain exclusively told Us Weekly their thoughts on Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's shocking split

Source: usweekly - 🏆 42. / 55,44 Read more »