Captain Kerry Titheradge Takes Over as New Captain on Below Deck

With the departure of Captain Lee Rosbach , fans of Below Deck were curious about who would replace him. Captain Lee, who had been on the show for ten seasons, was known for his charismatic personality. Although he will be missed, viewers can still see him on his Bravo series Couch Talk With Captain Lee and Kate. Captain Kerry Titheradge has taken over as the new captain for season eleven. He is known for prioritizing crew and guest safety and has the charisma to lead effectively.

Captain Kerry, who grew up in the Australian outback, has been a captain for almost thirty years and is confident in his decision-making abilities

