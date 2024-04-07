Captain America Suffers Permanent Arm Injury in Battle with Death

Steve Rogers , also known as Captain America , suffers a permanent injury to his right arm after a battle with Death in Captain America #8. Despite being healed in the short term, the injury will stay with him for the rest of his life. The comic book puts Steve in the middle of a battle between Life and Death Incarnate, where even a brief glance at Death can cause great harm. Steve's lapse allows Death to deal the injury, which he reveals he will never fully recover from.

The injury is also linked to his future death. Even Lyra, a character with healing abilities, is unable to completely heal him

Captain America Steve Rogers Arm Injury Battle Death Life Comic Book

