Caps pile up scoring chances, notch preseason win over Bruins in OT

the winner for Washington at 4:04 of overtime, giving the Capitals a 5-4 win and pushing their preseason record to 2-1-1.

Forwards Tom Wilson and Sonny Milano and defenseman John Carlson also scored for Washington. Darcy Kuemper made his first appearance of the preseason and played the entire game, stopping 16 of 20 shots. After allowing goals on the Bruins' first two shots, he largely settled in.at forward is discussed, McMichael's name is notable for its absence. He has stood out since the opening days of training camp and, as it draws to a close, hisThe confidence that McMichael, 22, gained from winning the Calder Cup with Hershey, Washington's American Hockey League affiliate, is on display every time he's on the ice.

the winner for Washington at 4:04 of overtime, giving the Capitals a 5-4 win and pushing their preseason record to 2-1-1.

Forwards Tom Wilson and Sonny Milano and defenseman John Carlson also scored for Washington. Darcy Kuemper made his first appearance of the preseason and played the entire game, stopping 16 of 20 shots. After allowing goals on the Bruins’ first two shots, he largely settled in.at forward is discussed, McMichael’s name is notable for its absence. He has stood out since the opening days of training camp and, as it draws to a close, hisThe confidence that McMichael, 22, gained from winning the Calder Cup with Hershey, Washington’s American Hockey League affiliate, is on display every time he’s on the ice. One of the key signs that a prospect is ready for the NHL level is how he interacts with the puck: McMichael now wants the puck on his stick — and he makes things happen when it’s there.

“I’ve just matured into the pro game a lot better,” he said earlier in camp. “I think I worked on my two-way game, which is needed up here obviously. A lot of faceoffs and whatever needed. I think I had a good year in Hershey, working on those little details. The main thing for me was just building that confidence, which I did.”

As Caps prep for the season, a potential roster starts to take shape

McMichael had 10 shots on goal Tuesday — five more than Wilson, the next-closest player — in 15:14. In addition to the backhand shot he flipped over Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark for the game’s first goal, McMichael had dangerous looks in the second and third periods and a chance to score in overtime.Skating on the left wing with center Nicklas Backstrom and Wilson, McMichael was impactful on just about every shift, whether he was creating scoring chances and firing shots at Ullmark or winning battles along the boards and feeding the puck to his linemates.A year ago, McMichael had a chance to be the Capitals’ second-line center in the season opener, but a weak training camp left him in the Capital One Arena press box. This time, it’s evident that McMichael is set on being in the lineup against Pittsburgh on Oct. 13., Carbery has emphasized the pace that he wants the Capitals to play with. The point of the preseason is to rev up for the 82-game slate ahead, so the pace has steadily risen for Washington in each game. Against the Bruins, that often translated to relentless offensive pressure — from all four lines.“I think tonight will be a good test against a good, well-coached team that also prides itself on their systems,” fourth-line center Nic Dowd said Tuesday morning. “Good goaltending. Good defensemen, good skating defensemen. I think, at this point, we should be getting into where the details are really important.”

Ullmark, who won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goaltender last season, denied the Capitals on numerous chances, preventing the game from turning lopsided. But Washington outshot the Bruins 41-20 and,, the Capitals had 43 scoring chances to Boston’s 23 — and 22 of Washington’s were judged to be highly dangerous compared with just seven for Boston.

The defensive details still need refining. The Bruins scored their first two goals on nearly identical coverage breakdowns, and the game was wide open throughout. But offensively, the Capitals are kicking into high gear as the preseason nears its end.

Preseason hockey isn’t the place to find tight defensive structure, so it won’t be this easy for Washington to create offense during the regular season. But as they get comfortable with what Carbery wants from them, early signs suggest the Capitals have embraced their new offensive system.October 2, 2023