Caps lock: Google engineers create Gboard hat that types like a keyboard

A team of Google engineers in Japan created a keyboard in the shape of a keycap that can be worn as a hat.In order to change the code one wants to type, the wearer simply turns the hat to the left and right — enabling them to shift characters.

Typing in the character then requires the wearer to press down on the hat similar to the way one punches a key on the computer keyboard.The keycap hat is connected by Bluetooth to a device such as a mobile phone or laptop.

“Aiming for the top we’re always brainstorming for better text input. As I was racking my brains for a way to make keyboards more portable and fashionable, I had an aha moment. (…) That’s when we developed this wearable keyboard,” the team said in a humorous video unveiling the hat.A team of Google engineers in Japan created a keyboard in the shape of a keycap that can be worn as a hat. headtopics.com

Last year, the division’s engineers created a 165-centimeter long keyboard in which every key was placed in the same row.The Gboard Bar, like Gboard CAPS, has also been open-sourced so anyone can follow the instructions and create one of their own.

The Gboard CAPS are the latest head-turning device designed by the Google Japan team.

Google Japan creates QWERTY keyboard cap you can wear and type with

