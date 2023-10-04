Capitol rioter who attacked Reuters cameraman and police officer gets more than 4 years in prison

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. Shane Jason Woods, 44, of Auburn, Illinois, who attacked a police officer and a Reuters cameraman during the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to more than four years in prison. Prosecutors say Woods took a running start and slammed into the Reuters cameraman.

Woods, of Auburn, Illinois, took a running start and tackled the Reuters cameraman “like an NFL linebacker hunting a quarterback after an interception,” federal prosecutors wrote inWoods also attacked and injured a Capitol police officer who was 100 pounds (45 kilograms) lighter than him, according to prosecutors. He blindsided the officer, knocking her off her feet and into a metal barricade.

“Woods’ actions were as cowardly as they were violent and opportunistic,” prosecutors wrote. “He targeted people smaller than him who did not see him coming. He attacked people who had done nothing whatsoever to even engage with him, let alone harm or block him.”U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sentenced Woods to four years and six months of incarceration. headtopics.com

Woods, who ran an HVAC repair business, was arrested in June 2021 and pleaded guilty to assault charges in September 2022.While free on bond conditions for the Jan. 6 case, Woods was pulled over for speeding but drove off and fled from law enforcement.

