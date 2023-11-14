Capitol Rioter Known as QAnon Shaman Plans to Run for Congress in Arizona

The man who became a figurehead of the January 6 Capitol riot is planning to run for Congress in Arizona, and he may not even be the most extreme candidate on the ballot. Jacob Chansley, a January 6 rioter known as the QAnon Shaman who wore face paint and horns to breach the Capitol, pleaded guilty to taking part in the riot. Last week, Chansley filed a statement of interest to run for a seat in Arizona’s 8th congressional district.

Chansley, who has lived in the district for 30 years, tells WIRED that he is running his campaign single-handedly and does not plan to accept PAC money. Though he’s not eligible to vote under Arizona law because he is still serving part of his sentence, Chansley is able to run for Congress. “When I heard that the seat was available, I prayed on it for a while, and the message I got from God was, ‘Do it,’” says Chansley. In Arizona, Chansley’s decision to run for office is almost standard

