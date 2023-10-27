Capitol Police officer who testified to Jan. 6 panel eyes House bid

Share on linkedin (opens in new window), who testified to the Jan. 6 select committee about his experience during the Capitol riot, is considering a run for Congress.Thursday he will not run for a 10th term, opening up his safely Democratic district in the central Maryland suburbs for the first time in nearly two decades.Dunn said he was subjected to racial slurs as he fought off Jan. 6 rioters, who he said called him a "f***king n*****" after he said he voted for President Biden.

Dunn also testified that he was still receiving counseling for the trauma he suffered during the riot, telling the panel: "Jan. 6 still isn't over for me." Dunn later wrote a book about his experience during the attack and has continued to vocally criticize former President Trump for his role in the attack.Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Read more:

axios »

New Ohio House bill would allow coal processing company to claim renewable energy credits: Capitol LetterHouse Bill 264 would allow a company that makes coke – made from coal and used in steel – to claim renewable energy credits they can sell to utilities for cash. Read more ⮕

Seattle police search for answers after homeless man fatally shot in Capitol HillSeattle homicide detectives are searching for information related to 45-year-old Matthew Antles who was found unconscious in Capitol Hill on Oct. 5th. Read more ⮕

Police asking public for cell phone video from Capitol Hill quadruple stabbingIf you have cell phone video or information that could help detectives, call 206-233-5000. Read more ⮕

Mike Johnson, new House speaker, meets Biden at White HouseNewly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson met Thursday with President Biden at the White House to discuss the administration's emergency request for additional foreign aid. Read more ⮕

Biden meets with new Speaker Mike Johnson at the White House to discuss aid for Israel and UkrainePresident Joe Biden has met with the new House Speaker Mike Johnson at the White House Read more ⮕

After Biden meet, new Speaker Mike Johnson says GOP won't abandon Ukraine but will aid Israel firstPresident Joe Biden has met with new House Speaker Mike Johnson at the White House Read more ⮕