Capitals' 5-foot 7, 140-pound Matthew Phillips tops the list of season-opening NHL roster surprises

Boston Bruins’ Matthew Poitras (51) celebrates after scoring a goal against the New York Rangers during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in New York. The Bruins won 3-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)Boston Bruins’ Matthew Poitras (51) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers during the third period of an NHL preseason hockey game Thursday, Oct.

Now 25, Phillips could be on the ice against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday when the Capitals play their first game of the season. Phillips had a goal and two assists in five preseason games, but new coach Spencer Carbery said it was more about the chances generated. Phillips sure did plenty of that the past two years in the American Hockey League, piling up 67 goals and 77 assists in 131 games.

Also joining Phillips on the initial Capitals roster is fellow longtime minor leaguer Lucas Johansen, a 2016 first-round pick and one-time top prospect. He also has a whole three games of NHL experience. headtopics.com

Poitras handled preseason games on back-to-back nights and scored a game winner against the Rangers. Rarely did the 54th pick in the draft last year look unprepared for the occasion.“He doesn’t seem like he’s ever under pressure, and the game doesn’t move too fast for him,” Marchand said. “He has all the attributes to be a great player in this league, and we’ll see how it plays out.

Minten’s body of work allowed him to force his way onto the team that’s trying to get over the hump in the playoffs and, like Boston, compete for the Stanley Cup. The Leafs needed another center, and Minten earned the chance. headtopics.com

