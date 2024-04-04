Canyon Lake in Phoenix Area Reaches 96% Capacity

At around this time in 2023, we were reporting on flooded streets in the Phoenix area, because water needed to be released from the dams, as some of the lakes, like Canyon Lake, was over 100% capacity. Fast forward a year to 2024, there’s a lot of water in Canyon Lake, which is at 96% capacity. Some would say that is the perfect level, as the snowpack begins to melt."If you could order a perfect winter this year, we got it," said Salt River Project Director of Water Supply, Charlie Ester.

"By the end of the runoff season in a few weeks, we will be close to 100% full." Even if it didn’t rain in the watershed, precipitation in the Phoenix area, like the ones we saw over Easter weekend, helps."It does help because if you get a lot of rain in the Valley, people don’t water their yards, and demand goes down," said Ester. "So if you don’t have demand, you take less water out of the reservoirs

