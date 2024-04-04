Canucks’ late goal beats Coyotes 2-1, extends lead in Pacific Division

The Vancouver Canucks scored a late goal to beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1, extending their lead in the Pacific Division. Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani hit his first home run for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 5-4 win over the San Francisco Giants.

In another game, Jake Oettinger recorded his second consecutive shutout as the Dallas Stars won their eighth game in a row with a 5-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. Lastly, Ben Shelton advanced to his first clay court quarterfinal on the ATP tour.

